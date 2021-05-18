World-famous painter Pablo Picasso’s ‘French Girlfriend’ Sells For Rs 754 Crores

New York: World-famous painter Pablo Picasso’s oil paint has been sold off for a record price. Picasso’s Mari-Teresa traded for twice as much as foreseen. The Painting was expected to sell for 55 million dollars. But to everyone’s surprise, the artwork was sold for 103.4 million dollars(approximately rupees 754 crores).

The sale was arranged by Christie’s, a British auction house. The auction has occurred in New York. Marie-Teresa is the French girlfriend of the Spanish painter Picasso. The caption given by Picasso to his fifth painting, Marie Teresa, is ‘The woman sitting by the window’. This is an iconic artwork. The film, which has been up for auction since 2013, is selling out after eight years.

The painting was bought by an online bidder in California, said Keith Gill, head of Christie’s Impressionist and head of modern art at London. The best-selling painting in the world was by Leonardo da Vinci. Da Vinci’s film Salvatore Mundy was sold at an auction in Christie’s in 2015. The film grossed 179.4 million dollars (Rs 13,000 crore). In 2017, Pablo Picasso’s The Woman of Algiers was obtained by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for 450.3 million dollars.

A picture of Picasso representing a naked girl holding a basket of flowers has sold for 106.5 million dollars. The painting was purchased at the 2018 sale by the late US banker David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy. In 1905, Picasso’s painting Rose Period was also sold. Picasso’s painting was acquired by the Whitney Museum in Manhattan for 104.2 million dollars at an auction in New York in 2004.