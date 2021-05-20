Another state government declares ‘Black Fungus ‘ as epidemic

Hyderabad: Another state government in the country has declared ‘Black Fungus ‘ (Mucormycosis) as epidemic. Telangana state government has declared the infection as an epidemic. Earlier, Rajasthan state government has declared the infection as an epidemic on Wednesday. On May 18, the Haryana government also formed regulations called, “The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021”.

“Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” a statement issued by the Telangana state government said.

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19.

Black Fungus cases have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.