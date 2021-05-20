DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Another state government declares ‘Black Fungus ‘ as epidemic

May 20, 2021, 12:22 pm IST

Hyderabad: Another state government in the country has declared ‘Black Fungus ‘ (Mucormycosis)  as epidemic. Telangana  state government has declared the infection as an epidemic.  Earlier, Rajasthan state government has declared the infection as an epidemic on Wednesday. On May 18, the Haryana government also formed regulations called, “The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021”.

“Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” a statement issued by the  Telangana state government  said.

Also Read:  Former Chief Minister passes away due to Covid-19 

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19.

Black Fungus cases  have been reported in various parts of the country including Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Bihar.

Tags
shortlink
May 20, 2021, 12:22 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button