Covid second wave to end in July, third wave after 6 months: Govt panel

New Delhi: By July this year, India’s second wave of Covid-19 is expected to weaken. A third wave of the pandemic is suspected in about six to eight months. These are the somewhat hopeful projections made by the three-member panel of scientists set up by the Department of Science and Technology under the Science Ministry of the Government of India.

Applying the SUTRA (Susceptible, Undetected, Tested (positive) and Removed Approach) model, the scientists foretold that the end of May will see about 1.5 lakh cases per day and the end of June will witness 20,000 cases on a daily basis.

Professor Manindra Agarwal from IIT Kanpur, a member of the panel said, “States like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Kerala, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana besides Delhi and Goa have already seen their peak.”

The model implies that Tamil Nadu will see its peak between May 29 and 31 while Puducherry will witness its peak on May 19-20.