‘Foolish rule’: Karnataka doctor refuses to wear mask at mall, arrested

Mangaluru: Karnataka Police has registered a case against a doctor for declining to wear a mask while shopping at a grocery store in Mangaluru.

In a video that has gone viral, doctor Srinivas can be seen rejecting a request from a customer wearing a mask. He then starts placing his items on the counter for billing when the store manager also asks him to put on his face mask.

The doctor then gets into a heated argument with the manager, calling it a “foolish rule”. The doctor can be heard saying that he has already recovered from Covid-19 and is not a threat to anyone.

But, the manager reminds him there was a rule mandating the wearing of face masks in public places. The incident took place on May 18.

“A case has been filed under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 after a written complaint from the manager,” Mangalore commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

“Despite repeated requests, the doctor refused to wear the mask and even questioned the government guidelines. In the pretext of that, the shopkeeper came to register a complaint at Mangalore East police station. We have taken up the case and are looking into it,” the police chief said.

In the meantime, medical associations have banged the doctor for his behaviour.