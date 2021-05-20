IT ministry gives 7 days to withdraw new WhatsApp Privacy Policy

The Centre has sent a notice to WhatsApp asking it to withdraw a controversial update to its privacy policy and has sought a response within seven days.

The government has also warned the Facebook-owned firm that failure of a satisfactory response may result in steps “in consonance with law”.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), in the notice dated May 18, has told WhatsApp that deferring the May 15 implementation deadline does not absolve it from “respecting the values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users”, a Ministry source said.

The notice directs WhatsApp to withdraw its Privacy Policy 2021, as the changes and the manner of introducing them “undermine the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users and harm the rights and interests of Indian citizens”.

The source added that the Ministry has also highlighted how WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy is a violation of several provisions of existing Indian laws and rules.