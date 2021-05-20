Massive fire breaks out at Hospital

Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a hospital in the national capital. The fire broke out at the e Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. The fire broke out at the third floor of the hospital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. All patients have been evacuated safely from the hospital.