Massive fire breaks out at the Department of Youth Service’s office

Kolkata: A massive fire has broken out at the third floor of a building in Kolkata. The fire broke out at the office of the Department of Youth Service in the BBD Bagh area in Kolkata on Thursday. At least seven fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

Earlier in the afternoon , a major fire broke out at a building in the s posh Park Street area in Kolkata. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building. About 8 fire tenders were sent to douse the blaze.

The fire and rescue officials had evacuated people from the entire building. There were no reports of any casualty.