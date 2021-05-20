Netizens are demanding a ban on Family Man 2, Here is why!

The family man 1 was a commercial success and the makers decided to make the second part now. The second part has a very good cast in it too. With Actors like Samantha Akkineni and Manoj Bajpai the Show is set to launch on Amazon prime.

However, the new trailer didn’t go well with the netizens as it also discusses the sensitive issue of Tamil Eelam. The Family Man 2 trailer was launched recently and shows Samantha Akkineni as the new antagonist Raji joining the cast for this outing. The trailer was met with positive response largely but some on social media have been trolling Samantha for playing the part of an extremist from Tamil roots. The hashtag ‘Family Man 2 Against Tamilians’ also went viral on social media.

In the trailer, Samantha was seen wearing the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) uniform and the dialogues also say that there is a hostage situation in Chennai. Most part of the second season happens in Chennai and Tamil Nadu, as per a website. Tamil Tigers is a guerrilla organization that sought to establish an independent Tamil state, Eelam, in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, addressing the government move to exercise OTT censorship, creator Raj and DK had said in an interview that they were optimistic about the new regulations, whenever they are drafted and brought into effect.