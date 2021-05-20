Situation along the LAC post; disengagement but no de-escalation

India and China have not violated the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso but de-escalation is yet to take place, Army Chief General M M Naravane said on Wednesday. And till that happens, India will continue to maintain an enhanced troop presence along the length of the border with China. The Army Chief said India has around 50,000-60,000 troops in the eastern Ladakh region.

He said talks are continuing and after the Corps Commanders met on April 9, the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination meeting has to take place. The situation along the LAC (Line of Actual Control) post the disengagement of February has been very cordial. Both sides are observing that disengagement in letter and spirit. There has been no transgression of any kind.

Since the disengagement, which was restricted to the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, in February, “with no transgressions happening with no violations of this disengagement, I think the trust has built up”, said Naravane.

He said while there has been disengagement, there has been no de-escalation. “The whole of the northern front from eastern Ladakh down till Arunachal Pradesh will see this enhanced presence till such time that we keep talking and the de-escalation happens”.

just about 90 per cent of the personnel of the Military have gotten each doses of the coronavirus vaccine, whereas 97 per cent have gotten one dose.