WhatsApp brings new feature that helps to get rid of annoying contacts

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform, has come out with a new feature that allows users to mute groups or a personal chat forever. Now, the company is rolling out a new feature that is aimed at making this feature even better.

According to the WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned messaging app has started rolling out a new feature that will keep all your annoying chats disappeared for good.

From now onwards, archived chats can be reached by scrolling to the bottom of your home screen and it pops on the top as soon as you get a new message in the archived chat. Presently, the company is testing a new feature that will keep the archived chats hidden even when you receive a new message.

For this, the company has begun rolling out a feature called ‘New Archive’ on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.11.1. This feature will house all your archived chats. It will also mute all the incoming messages that you might get in those chats.

If you are a beta tester, you can enter this feature by following this path: Settings > Chats > Keeps chats archived. When you toggle this button on, all your archived chats will be tucked away out of your sight for good. And if you don’t want to use this section, you can simply toggle it off.

It is said that this feature is being rolled out to Android beta users only. You might have to wait longer to get it if you are using the regular version of the app. – Hindustan Times, New Delhi/Tribune News Service.