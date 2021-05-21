6 civilians killed, 13 injured in a bomb blast at pro-Palestinian rally

Lahore: 6 people were killed and 13 others were injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan. The bomb exploded at a at a pro-Palestinian rally in Chaman city near the Afghan border in the province of Balochistan in southwest Pakistan on Friday. Maulana Abdul Qadir Luni, a cleric and leader of a hard-line Islamic party supporting Afghan Taliban was also injured in the blast.

The motorcycle bomb exploded as people dispersed at the end of the rally. No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

In April, a car bomb exploded in the parking area of a luxury hotel in the provincial headquarters of Quetta, killing four and wounding 11.