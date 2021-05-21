All of us have been together only twice since ‘friends’ ended: David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller

The much-awaited Friends reunion special trailer was released on Wednesday and it turned out to be everything the fans of the show have been waiting for. Ahead of the release of the reunion special, during an interview with People, the cast members were asked about the frequency of their meetups after the show ended in 2004. While it has been no surprise that the actors have remained friends over the years, David Schwimmer revealed that the group has all hung out together only twice since the show ended.

Schwimmer said, “We’ve only been together once I believe nine years ago in the same room until yesterday. So in the 17 years since we’ve wrapped, we’ve seen each other like you know one or two people or I know the girls get together often, but the whole cast hasn’t been together in quite some time”.

The trailer of the reunion was enough to showcase the close bond that the cast share despite their not-so-frequent hangouts. The reunion special which is all set to be out on May 27, 2021, will see the six lead cast members come together to reminisce their memories while working on the show and also reenact some iconic sequences from the series.