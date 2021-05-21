BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet marked as manipulative

NEW DELHI: Twitter tagged spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet about an alleged toolkit by as “manipulated

media” on Thursday. Sambit Patra’s tweet, posted on May 18, included the screenshot of a Word Document, which contained instructions to amplify BJP’s alleged apathy towards Covid relief work.

Congress had alleged that the toolkit Patra had shared was “fake” and had threatened legal action against BJP members. On Thursday, Twitter too tagged ’s tweet as “manipulated”.

Sambit Patra’s Tweet said, “Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of “Friendly Journalists” & “Influencers” than a soulful endeavour,” The allegation was repeated by several BJP members, including IT chief ,and Shefali Vaidya.