CM Stalin writes to President Kovind, seeks release of all seven assassinators

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to accept the recommendation made by the state government in 2018 and remit the life sentences of the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and direct their immediate release.

The convicts have been undergoing the “agony of imprisonment” for the past about three decades and the state has been demanding their early release, he said.

A majority of political parties have been requesting remission of the remainder of their sentences and their immediate release. “It is also the will of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said in a letter addressed to Kovind.

V Sriharan alias Murugan, his wife Nalini, Santhan, A G Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas and P Ravichandran are the seven convicts.

The Chief Minister recalled that the Tamil Nadu government had on September 9, 2018 recommended to Governor Banwarilal Purohit to remit the rest of sentences of all the seven convicts and their early release.

“The purported obstacle for exercise of the power of remission was the pendency of the investigation by the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency of CBI. It has been clarified by the respective stands of the Union Government and CBI before the Supreme Court that there is no connection between the remission of the sentence and investigation.”

Thereafter, the Governor decided that the President is the competent authority to decide on remission of sentences and forwarded the state government’s recommendation to Kovind’s office, Stalin said.