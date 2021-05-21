Commodity Market: Gold prices touches record high

Mumbai: Gold prices had reached a record high in the Kerala market. Price of yellow metal has touched the highest level in May. Price of sovereign gold is at Rs.36,480 per 8 gram. Gold has reached at this price on Thursday. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4560.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures were down 0.4% to Rs.48358 per 10 gram. Silver futures were down 0.8% to Rs.71,748 per kg.

In the international markets price of spot gold slipped down. Spot gold was down 0.2% at US dollar 1,872.21 per. Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.1% to US dollar 27.72, while platinum edged 0.4% higher to US dollar 1,200.57.