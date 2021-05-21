Coronavirus updates: Tamil Nadu records 35,579 new Covid cases

Chennai, Hyderabad: On Thursday, Tamil Nadu recorded 35,579 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest across the country, making the state tab to 17,34,804. Chennai recorded 6073 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 4,62,448. The state registered 397 deaths on Thursday, placing the state toll at 18,369. 300 of them had died due to comorbidities. A total of 25,368 patients were discharged after treatment, bringing the total number of recoveries to 14,52,283.

Other than Thursday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 2,63,390. Till now, 10,33,741 males, 7,01,025 females and 38 transgenders have tested positive for the virus in the state.

As per a bulletin published by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Tamil Nadu, 2,57,75,405 samples from the state have been tested till date, with 1,71,094 samples having been sent yesterday. There are 267 COVID-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 69 are government and 198 are private facilities.