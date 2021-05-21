DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Country extends ban on passenger flights from India

May 21, 2021, 09:20 pm IST

Toronto:  Canada has extended the ban imposed on commercial passenger flights from India and Pakistan. The ban on passenger flights  has been extended by  30 days to June 21. The Civil Aviation Authority on Friday announced this decision.

Canada imposed the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan on April 22. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced the ban after India reported a global record of more than 314,000 new infections in the previous 24-hours. Cargo flights from India and Pakistan continued during this period.

 

 

 

 

 

