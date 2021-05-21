Country  to allow all vaccinated travellers in from June 7

Madrid: Spain has decided to allow all vaccinated passengers to enter the country. The new rule will be effective from June 7. This was announced by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The decision was taken to support the tourism sector of the country.

“From June 7, all vaccinated people and their families will be welcome in our country, Spain, regardless of their country of origin. From next Monday, the 24th of May, Spain will be delighted to receive British tourists again into our country,” Sanchez said at an international tourism fair in Madrid. He also announced that British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from next week.

