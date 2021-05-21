Covid updates: 4,169 new coronavirus cases reported in J&K

Srinagar: 4,169 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,60,057, the Covid death toll in J&K increased to 3,422 on Thursday with 67 more fatalities, officials reported.

Among the new cases, 1,518 were from the Jammu division and 2,651 from the Kashmir division. Srinagar district reported the highest of 674 new cases, followed by 499 in Jammu district and 393 in Budgam district. The fresh cases are 50,554 while 2,06,081 patients have overcome so far. The death toll has risen to 3,422 as 67 patients died in the past 24 hours, officials added.

Ladakh reported 134 fresh cases that took the total virus tally to 16,918 while one person died taking the number of fatalities to 171. Around 127 people were discharged from hospitals after improving, driving the total number of recoveries to 15,158 in the UT.

Of the 134 new cases, 124 were reported from Leh and 10 cases from Kargil.

In Ladakh, the death rate has reached 171, which includes 123 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Among the total discharged cases, 96 patients were from Leh and 31 from Kargil, officials said. Including this, the active cases in Ladakh have come down to 1,589 — 1,328 in Leh and 261 in Kargil.

In the meantime, nurses at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, have asked the people to follow the norms to keep Covid at recess. Covid can be evaded by following standard operating procedures, feel the nurses.

“The Covid patients need compassion, help and good treatment and in this difficult situation, healthcare professionals like nurses have shouldered the responsibility to treat them with commitment and affection,” a senior nurse said.