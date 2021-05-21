Cyber-attack on Air India; Personal data of over 45 lakh passengers leaked

Mumbai: Personal data of over 45 lakh users of India’s national air carrier, Air India was leaked in a cyber attack. This was confirmed by the public sector air carrier. The leaked data includes sensitive information such as passport and credit card details of passengers. This involves personal data registered between 26th August 2011 and 3rd February 2021.

. “This is to inform you that SITA PSS our data processor of the passenger service system (which is responsible for storing and processing of personal information of the passengers) had recently been subjected to a cybersecurity attack leading to personal data leak of certain passengers. This incident affected around 4,500,000 data subjects in the world,” said Air India in a statement.

It added, “The breach involved personal data registered between 26th August 2011 and 3rd February 2021, with details that included name, date of birth, contact information, passport information, ticket information, Star Alliance and Air India frequent flyer data (but no passwords data were affected) as well as credit cards data”, said Air India.

Air India informed that CVV/CVC data of the credit card holders were not stored in their data. Air India also requested passengers to change passwords wherever applicable to ensure safety of their personal data.