Gulf country makes vaccination a must for education employees

Riyadh: A gulf country has made vaccination mandatory for all employees working in education sector. Saudi Arabia has announced this decision. This was announced by Education Ministry in Saudi Arabia.

The Education Ministry urged all employees working in the education sector to get vaccinated against Covid-19. From August this year , vaccination will be mandatory for all to get access to all education institutions.

As per the circular issued by the ministry, employees and members of the public who have received two shots of vaccination against Covid-19 will be allowed to enter public and private education establishments as well as the ministry’s offices .