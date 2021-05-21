Have 85% infection in lungs, want to breathe on my own: Anirudh Dave on oxygen support

On Thursday , Television actor Aniruddh Dave, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19, shared his health update with fans. The actor shared a monochrome picture with his baby boy and penned an emotional note to thank his well-wishers. Anirudh says he is trying to stay optimistic and is eager to breathe on his own.

His post read which has written in hindi, “Thank You is a small word, I am lying on the hospital bed for the past 22 days, and feeling everybody’s love, affection and care. I am continuously on oxygen support but the courage you have given me is a huge loan on me. I have come out of the ICU bed after 14 days and am feeling slightly better. 85 percent of my lungs are infected, it will take time but there’s no hurry. I just want to breathe on my own, I will meet you’ll soon. My saturation level goes down after being emotional. I am certain everything will be fine soon”.

Last month, the Patiala Babes actor was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. He was later shifted to the ICU as he showed no signs of improvement. The actor was shooting in Bhopal when he contracted the virus.