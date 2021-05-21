Israel-Palestine Conflict: Israel and Hamas agree to ‘ceasefire’

Gaza: The bloody war that has been going on for the last 11 days has come to an end. Israel and Hamas has agreed to a cease-fire and to end the 11-day war. Egypt has brokered the peace pact between Israel and Hamas. Around 232 Palestinians, including 65 children were killed in the air strikes by the Israeli forces. Around 2000 people were injured in the attacks. Several buildings were destroyed and about 120,000 people have been displaced.

As per Israel, around 4,300 rockets were launched by Hamas targeting civilian areas in the Israel. 12 people including two children and an Israeli soldier, with one Indian and two Thai nationals were killed in the attack.

The conflict escalated after Hamas fired rockets towards Jerusalem after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.