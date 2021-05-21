Karnataka to resume 18-44 age group Covid vaccination from May 22

Karnataka: The state government on Thursday announced the Covid-19 vaccination for people aged 18 to 44 will resume from May 22, after being temporarily suspended for over a week.

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar confirmed in a tweet, “From May 22, vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group will resume. State government-identified frontline workers and priority groups will be vaccinated first.”

Further, a note issued by the Health Department read, “Deputy Commissioners at the district level and BBMP Chief Commissioner in BBMP (Bengaluru’s local municipal body) will be in charge of vaccination of this group. Workplace vaccination will be the mode of implementation.” Health officials have been directed to identify the Covid frontline workers and priority groups as announced by the state government and take up vaccination.

District administrators have also been given the charge of deciding on the number of vaccination sites and the number of doses to be administered each day “based on the availability of vaccines.”