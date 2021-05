Thiruvananthapuram: The CM has decided to extend the Covid 19 lockdown in the state till May 30.

There will be no triple lockdown in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram districts from tomorrow morning. The decision was made in view of the low TPR in these districts.

But in Malappuram will there be a triple lockdown from tomorrow. The CM clarified that the situation where TPR is not reduced in Malappuram will be given special consideration.