Kerala: Man loses eye due to Black Fungus infection

Kozhikode: A 62-year-old man lost an eye following the Mucormycosis or black fungus infection in Kerala.

The left eye of the patient hailing from Tirur in Malappuram had to be removed through surgery at a private hospital in Kozhikode to prevent the rare but serious infection from spreading to the brain.

According to family members, the man had been a diabetic patient for the last six years and tested positive for Covid on April 22 and had got admitted to the Manjeri Medical College Hospital three days later. He was discharged from the hospital on May 3 but continued to experience headaches and later developed problems with his vision following which he went to a private hospital at Kottakkal on May 6. They referred him to the MIMS hospital at Kozhikode following confirmation of the black fungus infection and he was immediately operated on.

At present, his condition is stable, and needs to be kept on anti-fungal medications for the next two weeks.