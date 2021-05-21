Lost a “talented official” ; Kim Jong Un bans the use of Chinese medicines

Pyongyang; A high-ranked North Korean executive recently died after receiving a Chinese-made vaccination. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un became very angry after discovering about the incident and has prohibited the use of Chinese medicines at main hospitals in Pyongyang. A high-level source told yesterday that the executive, who was part of the country’s financial administration, took a dose of cocarboxylase before dying earlier this month.

The executive was in his 60s and was a committed official who had served in the nation’s economic quarter since the Kim Jong Il regime. The man lately started experiencing a heart-related ailment along with high blood pressure and was being medicated at the Pyongyang Medical College Hospital while on sick leave. Right before he died, the man was vaccinated with a dose of cocarboxylase, which is typically applied to support patients recover from exhaustion. In North Korea, though, the drug is used as a “cure-all” to heal lung illnesses, high blood pressure, and even deadly infections. Enduring from underlying ailments, the man failed to recover his health while at the hospital, and his doctor finally gave him a cocarboxylase shot. The doctor argued first that the man should be provided medicine made at North Korea’s Ryongheung Pharmaceutical Plant.

However, other medical staff claimed strongly that domestically-produced injections should not be provided to such a high-ranking executive. North Korea is now suffering from a lack of medicine supplied permissions on the nation and the result of COVID-19 on business. North Korean officials are highlighting the significance of using domestically-made medicine as a means to compensate for the shortage of imported ones. Many ordinary North Koreans, though, still disbelieve domestically-made medicine. While Kim Jong Un learned out that the man was provided a Chinese vaccination, he placed a complete ban on the use of Chinese medicines at main hospitals in Pyongyang.

Kim showed grief over losing such a “talented official,” who had been a committed government employee, and directed that Chinese medical stocks be “removed” from all major hospitals in Pyongyang. He also directed all Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine units to be expelled from the continuing analysis and analysis actions centered on creating the country’s COVID-19 vaccine.It is still not obvious, though, why the man died, even though he did seem to have departed right after taking the cocarboxylase injection. The officials are nevertheless currently reviewing through which trading company the cocarboxylase doses were imported. Through the probe, officials have also discovered that major Pyongyang hospitals are not stocking many sorts of medicine accurately.

The medical team has been storing medicine without freezing them, and there are cases where medicines are being stored in refrigerators or freezers that are not provided by electricity. The inquiry has cropped up indications that North Korea will have trouble transporting and stockpiling vaccines when it takes them from abroad.“Not having storage facilities in medical facilities will be a problem when the country receives vaccines from the World Health Organization [WHO],” the source said. “I’m aware that the WHO also knows about this issue.”