‘ Prime Minister is shedding crocodile tears in front of cameras’: Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi: Former union finance minister and former leader of BJP, Yashwant Sinha has hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over coronavirus situation. The former BJP leader has said that the people of the country are tired of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s drama.

” We are tired of the ‘nautanki’ of the PM day in and day out. What is needed today is stern steps against Covid in collaboration with the CMs, not shedding crocodile tears in front of cameras”, tweeted Yashwant Sinha.

We are tired of the 'nautanki' of the PM day in and day out. What is needed today is stern steps against Covid in collaboration with the CMs, not shedding crocodile tears in front of cameras. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 21, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Friday got emotional while he was paying homage to people who had died due to coronavirus infection. Prime Minister was interacting virtually with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Country extends ban on passenger flights from India

“This virus has snatched many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble respects to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones”, said Prime Minister in a voice choked with emotion.