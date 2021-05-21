State government eases lockdown restrictions

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala state government has eased some lockdown restrictions. The state government on Thursday has issued the new order for this. The new relaxations are only applicable in the areas where lockdown is imposed. These new guidelines will not be applicable in the districts where triple lockdown is imposed.

As per the new order, wedding groups can visit showrooms for up to an hour. Also textile and jewellery shops will be allowed to open only for home delivery and online sales. They can function with a limited number of employees. Also all migrant workers will be allowed to to work in pineapple farms.

Also Read: Study shows 50% people in India still do not wear masks

The government has also allowed tax consultants and GST practitioners to work on Thursdays and Fridays. Telecom tower works can be carried out. Engineers and supervisors in triple lockdown areas can travel to offices and sites as on Friday. But they must carry their ID cards or letterhead. The pass should be issued from the respective police stations if a request is submitted for it.