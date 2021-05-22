Chief Minister announces ‘Unlock’ guidelines

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has decided to ease the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the lockdown imposed in the state will be lifted from June 1. The decision was announced after Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with senior officials of the state.

The state government took this decision as the test positivity rate has declined in the state. The positivity rate has reached at to 4.82%. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved to over 90 per cent in the state.

Also Read: 1596 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

“We cannot keep the state locked forever, will have to lift restrictions in few days in a phased manner. We are in a position to control the Covid-19 infection. Yesterday 82,000 samples were tested in the state out of which around 3000 new Covid-19 cases were reported and over 9,000 patients recovered from the disease. Now the positivity rate is below 5 per cent and the recovery rate is above 90 percent,” said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh.