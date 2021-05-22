Covid-19 Update: 1596 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1596 new coronavirus cases along with 1571 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 554,516. The total recoveries now stands at 534,481. The death toll is at 1648. At present there are 18,387 active cases in UAE.

The Ministry has conducted 224,887 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now more than 48 million covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

The Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum (GMBF) in Dubai has launched a program to help the daily wage workers in Maharashtra in India. The initiative was launched in partnership with non-government organisations in t Maharashtra.