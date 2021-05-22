DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest NewsIndia

Cyclone Yass:  India Meteorological Department releases latest updates

May 22, 2021, 03:30 pm IST

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest update about the ‘Cyclone Yass’. IMD has informed that the cyclone  may intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm”. It will and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26.

“The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Also Read: Security forces busted terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir 

Earlier in last week another cyclone has formed in the Arabian Sea. The Cyclone Tauktae has devastated Gujarat. On last year the country was hit by two cyclones in the month of May. The first was  in the Bay of Bengal (super cyclonic storm Amphan) and the other in the Arabian Sea (severe cyclonic storm Nisarga.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal today morning. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th…

Posted by India Meteorological Department on Saturday, May 22, 2021

Tags
shortlink
May 22, 2021, 03:30 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button