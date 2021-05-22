Cyclone Yass:  India Meteorological Department releases latest updates

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its latest update about the ‘Cyclone Yass’. IMD has informed that the cyclone may intensify into a “very severe cyclonic storm”. It will and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26.

“The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify into a Cyclonic Storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours,” the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

Earlier in last week another cyclone has formed in the Arabian Sea. The Cyclone Tauktae has devastated Gujarat. On last year the country was hit by two cyclones in the month of May. The first was in the Bay of Bengal (super cyclonic storm Amphan) and the other in the Arabian Sea (severe cyclonic storm Nisarga.