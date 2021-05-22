Former Union Minister Babagouda Patil passed away

Bengaluru: Babagouda Patil, Former union minister, and an eminent farmer leader passed away on Friday. He was undergoing treatment at the KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital where he died. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters. The leader was 76-year old when he breathed last.

Babagouda Patil was born on January 6, 1945, at Chikka Bagewadi in the Belagavi district.

He did his BSc in RL Science Institute in Belagavi. In 1989, he became an independent MLA from Kittur and won the Lok Sabha election from the Belgaum constituency on the BJP ticket in 1998. He then became the Minister of State for Rural Development (independent charge) in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed his grief over the demise of the former union minister and said Babagouda Patil was at the forefront of farmers’ struggle who had won election from two assembly constituencies.

The Chief Minister tweeted, “He was one of the founder members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha who was always concerned about the farmers and worked towards their well-being. He had also served as the union minister in the A B Vajpayee government.”

KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Minister said he was shocked to learn about the demise of Patil. He tweeted, “Patil had entered politics through peasant struggle. He was one of the foremost farmer leaders in the country. May his soul rest in peace.”