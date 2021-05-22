Govt. hospital at Thoppur gets 200 oxygen-supported beds

Madurai: On Friday, Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Covid Care Centre with 200 oxygen-supported beds at the Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine in Thoppur. Earlier last week, MA Subramanian, Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, during his review in Madurai ensured that a 500-bedded-facility with oxygen support would be placed in Thoppur in a week time.

A Chennai based real estate company and Megha Engineering and CREDAI have established the facility with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility funds from G Square Realtors. Each bed is provided with an oxygen concentrator machine, an electric steam vapouriser machine and a pedestal fan. Separate toilets for Covid patients have also been constructed.

Moreover, the companies have promised to stand by the government during unusual times and provide 4,000 to 10,000 beds across the State. Health officials also guaranteed that the remaining 300 beds with oxygen support would soon be placed.

The officials concerned are directed by the CM to bring the CCC facility to Thoppur immediately. Likewise present on the occasion were Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, P Moorthy, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and Thoothukudi MP MK Kanimozhi.

According to the district administration, 3,63,599 RT-PCR tests were done since March 15, of which 30,521 tested positive. Of the 1,101 oxygen supported beds reserved for Covid patients in the GHs, 1,052 have been engaged and 371 are vacant as of the May 20, 8 pm report, while 351 of the 353 beds have been occupied. Only two more are free.