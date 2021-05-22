India will at least vaccinate all its adult population by the end of 2021: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan, Health Minister, on Friday said that India will be in a status to vaccinate at least all of its adult population by the end of this year.

During a COVID-19 pandemic situation meeting, the Health Minister gave this statement.

“Between August and December 2021, India will have procured 216 crore vaccine doses, while by July this year, 51 crore doses will be procured,” he added.

He also said that the virus might mutate in the future and risk children, and said that the health amenities are being updated to deal with any such urgency.

Vardhan also said, “Now smaller states are showing an increase in COVID-19 cases” and added, “the state governments should be extremely cautious.”

The basic principles of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour must be followed by the states along with testing, tracking, tracing, treating, and now vaccinating to fight against the pandemic, he said.

Vardhan also restated the need to apply 70 per cent of vaccines provided by the central government for the second dose and told states and UTs to assure there is no wastage of vaccines.

In the following months, there will be an exponential rise in the manufacturing of vaccines in the country as the Centre is in the process of promoting vaccine manufacturers for speeding up vaccine availability in the country, he said.

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,59,591 new cases and 4,209 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 3,57,295 people recovered from the COVID-19 disease across the country in the last 24 hours, which is more than the number of fresh cases recorded on Friday.