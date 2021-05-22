Kerala Covid updates: 28,514 coronavirus cases reported in the state today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid 19 has been confirmed for 28,514 people in the state today. 176 deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported. This brings the total death toll to 7170.

Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 3932, Thiruvananthapuram 3300, Ernakulam 3219, Palakkad 3020, Kollam 2423, Thrissur 2404, Alappuzha 2178, Kozhikode 1971, Kottayam 1750, Kannur 1252, Idukki 987, Pathanamthitta 877, Kasaragod 702 and Wayanad 499.

During the last 24 hours, 1,26,028 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 22.63. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,86,81,051 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

About 45,400 people who were diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 4525, Kollam 2120, Pathanamthitta 1616, Alappuzha 2619, Kottayam 2290, Idukki 1094, Ernakulam 8296, Thrissur 7353, Palakkad 3360, Malappuram 4555, Kozhikode 3928, Wayanad 487, Kannur 2253 and Kasaragod 904 were cured. With this, 2,89,283 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 20,25,319 have so far been freed from Covid.

Today, 214 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 26,347 people were infected through contact. The source of the 1830 contact is not clear. Malappuram 3720, Thiruvananthapuram 3110, Ernakulam 3109, Palakkad 1789, Kollam 2411, Thrissur 2395, Alappuzha 2162, Kozhikode 1911, Kottayam 1632, Kannur 1133, Idukki 972, Pathanamthitta 841, Kasaragod 684 and Wayanad 478 were affected by the disease.

123 health workers were affected by the disease. Kannur 25, Palakkad 22, Kasaragod 17, Wayanad 10 each, Kollam, Ernakulam 9 each, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode 7 each, Thrissur 5, Kottayam 2, Alappuzha, Idukki and Malappuram 1 each were affected by the disease.

There are currently 9,69,946 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,31,203 are under home / institutional quarantine and 38,743 in hospitals. A total of 3383 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

Today there are 4 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 877 hotspots.

No one from the UK, South Africa or Brazil has confirmed Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Covid 19 has so far been confirmed by 125 people from the UK (115), South Africa (9) and Brazil (1). Of these, 124 tested negative. A total of 11 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.