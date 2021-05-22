My Preity Zinta vibe got me a break in Bollywood: Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu has opened up on her break in Bollywood and her acting roles in films.

In a recent interview, the actress has said that if she had to struggle for roles in the cinema, she ‘wouldn’t have lasted’ for so long. The actress also spoke about getting her first Hindi film Chashme Baddoor. While she made her acting debut in Hindi films in 2013, she had signed the Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam in 2010. Her Tamil film Aadukalam in 2011 won six National Film Awards.

Elaborating on getting signed on Chashme Baddoor without an audition, she said, “Thank God I wasn’t auditioned. I haven’t learned the craft formally, my training is all on-set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl who has the ‘Preity Zinta vibe’ which is why I even got a Bollywood break.”

Furthermore, about her films and the characters she plays, the actress said, “People now expect my work to be interesting and worth their time, so I can’t do four films a year and look and sound the same in all.” Taapsee also added, “Being a female actor I cannot afford to do just one film a year. I wish I had that luxury. But I cannot turn my life upside down for a role. I bore quickly, so new roles and new places help. Fame is not important…I am a modern young woman. My roles represent that. People should be able to relate to my character.”

She starred in several films such as Pink, Badla, Thappad, Naam Shabana, Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal, Manmarziyaan. The actress will be seen in Looop Lapeta, slated for a theatrical release in October, and Haseen Dillruba, which will premiere on Netflix.