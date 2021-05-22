Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

New Delhi: Delhi police has arrested Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar. Delhi police arrested the Indian wrestler from Punjab. The Indian wrestler was absconding after police found his alleged links in the murder of former national junior wrestling champion, Sagar Dhankar. Sushil Kumar has been on run for the last two weeks.

Delhi police arrested Sushil Kumar and his associate Ajay Kumar from Jalandhar in Punjab on Saturday. Sushil Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court on May 18. Delhi police has announced a reward of Rs. 1 lakh for people who give information about Sushil Kumar.

Sushil Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.