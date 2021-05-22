“Online services won’t be available for 14 hours” ; SBI issues notification

State Bank of India will be beginning maintenance projects for a few hours on May 21, May 22, and May 23. The bank declared during that period, internet banking, YONO, YONO lite, and UPI services will be unavailable. Moreover, RBI is also undertaking maintenance of NEFT services as well on May.

The bank took Twitter to notify its users about this activity. It stated, “We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22.45 hrs on 21-May-2021 and 01.15 hrs on 22-May-2021 & between 02.40 hrs and 06.10 hrs on 23-May-2021. During this period, INB / YONO / YONO Lite / UPI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us.”

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience. — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 20, 2021

It requires to be remarked that on May 23, NEFT settings will not be able as well. According to the Reserve Bank’s current notification, “A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021.” So, all banks NEFT will not be operational during that time.

“Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021,” it added. During this time, the Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) means will remain to be operational as usual during this period. Meanwhile, the RBI had directed all the banks to notify their customers about the upgrade.