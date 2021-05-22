‘Prime Minister should provide larger amounts to Kerala and Maharashtra’: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

New Delhi: Former union minister and BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP, Subramanian Swamy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide more financial support to Kerala and Maharashtra. The BJP leader said this after Prime Minister announced Rs.1000 crore aid to Gujarat after the state was devastated by Cyclone Tauktae.

” Now that PM went to Gujarat and promptly issued ?1000 crore cheque, he should in fairness also issue cheques ( I think a larger amount) for Maharashtra and Kerala where he could not go, but where the damage was severe” Subramanian Swamy tweeted.

Prime Minister took an aerial survey of Gujarat and Diu on Wednesday.