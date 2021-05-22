Radhika Apte receives first shot of Covid vaccine, shares pic

Amid the surge of the number of Covid-19 cases in India, people are getting themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. Many celebrities had received their vaccine doses and shared the news via social media. They also urge people to get vaccinated. Several, stars including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, among others have recently got themselves vaccinated. Now, the latest celeb to receive the Covid-19 vaccine is Radhika Apte.

On Friday, the actress took to her social media handle to inform her fans that she has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Sharing a photo of herself after getting vaccinated, she wrote, “JABBED #finally #vaccination.” Many of the netizens congratulated her for receiving her first dose.