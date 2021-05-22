State Bank of India issues alert for customers

Mumbai: The largest public sector bank in the country, State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory for all its customers. SBI informed that the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems and other online services will be affected on May 23. SBI will be upgrading its National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) systems after the closure of business on Saturday. So due to this SBI customers won’t be able to use internet banking, YONO and YONO Lite from 00:01 am to 14:00 pm on Sunday.

“RBI will be undertaking upgradation of its NEFT systems after the close of business on 22 May, 2021. NEFT services on internet banking, YONO and YONO Lite will not be available between 00:01 am and 14:00 pm on Sunday, 23 May, 2021. RTGS services will be available as usual”, tweeted SBI.

Also Read: Lego Group has unveiled its first LGBTQ-themed set : ‘Everyone is Awesome’

“A technical upgrade of NEFT, targeted to enhance the performance and resilience, is scheduled after the close of business of May 22, 2021. Accordingly, NEFT service will not be available from 00:01 hrs to 14:00 hrs on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The RTGS system will continue to be operational as usual during this period. Similar technical upgrade for RTGS was completed on April 18, 2021,” an RBI statement said.