State government extends lockdown with stricter measures

Chennai: Another state in India has extended the lockdown imposed in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Tamil Nadu state government has on Saturday extended the lockdown by another week. The state government has also announced stricter measures. The Covid-19 guidelines will come into effect from Sunday, 23 May.

As per the new guidelines issued, all shops will remain open today and tomorrow till 9 pm .The government has ordered to shut down all shopping malls. Banks, private offices can continue their work in the work from home mode.

For inter-district medical travel, e-registration is a must. But for for medical travel within districts no e-registration is required. People working in pharmacies or those supplying milk, water and newspaper can move without restrictions. E-commerce companies will be allowed to deliver orders between 8 am to 6 pm.

Earlier, two other south-Indian states, Kerala and Karnataka has extended the lockdown.