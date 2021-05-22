“Village that speaks only Sanskrit” ; Mythical language even on Walls

Mattur is a small village located in the district of Shimoga. Today, the village is home to the descendants of those who migrated from Kerala 600 years ago. Although it is not a popular tourist destination, there are some mantras that attract many people to this place.

Where is this village?

Mattur is a village located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka. The village is not far from Shimoga. It is doubtful whether there is another such village in India itself. The villagers use only Sanskrit and not other languages ??for daily conversation. Although not a well-known tourist destination, the village attracts a large number of tourists. There is a small Ram temple here. Apart from this, there is also the Someshwara Temple and the Lakshmi Kesava Temple.

The beginning

40 years ago, Sanskrit Bharati organized a 10-day workshop in Mattur with the aim of promoting the Sanskrit language. Many dignitaries from other countries came to participate in this. This includes a monk from the Pagevar Math in Udupi. He came up with the idea of ??a Sanskrit village when he saw the interest of the villagers in the Sanskrit language. It was accepted by the villagers.

People and lifestyle

What is special about this place is that it is home to the descendants of the Brahmin community who migrated from Kerala 600 years ago. A temple is located in the middle of the rectangular village. There is also a traditional style school in the village of Mattur. He starts teaching Sanskrit to students at the age of ten. At this age, they also study the Vedas. The villagers live on clean agriculture. Even the graffiti here is in Sanskrit.

The village of Hosahalli

Hosahalli, a village located on the banks of the Tunga River, is a twin village of Mattur. Gamaga style of singing and storytelling in Karnataka is encouraged in these two villages.