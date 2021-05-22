Woman beats Covid-19 after being on ventilator for 35 days

A woman named Meenu Chauhan beats the deadly coronavirus after being on ventilator support for 35 days in a private hospital in Kurukshetra.

The 40-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus on April 3. During this span, her oxygen level once dropped to 70 and the infection spread to her lungs.

Meenu Chauhan is the principal of a private school in Delhi, who originally belongs to Kurukshetra. She visited Kurukshetra on April 1 to take her daughter from her parents’ home but suddenly developed Covid-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus on April 3. After got admitted to the private hospital in Kurukshetra, her condition started deteriorating and she was put on oxygen support. A few days later the infection spread to her lungs. She was unable to breathe normally, the doctors moved her to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put her on a ventilator on April 8.

Dr. Anurag Kaushal, who treated Meenu said, “Several patients are recovering but I think luck is also playing a crucial role behind the recovery of many critically ill patients.” He also said that Meenu’s story has inspired many people fighting Covid-19. According to her husband, she has been discharged from the hospital but will continue to stay in Kurukshetra till the time she regains her strength.