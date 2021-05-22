Gauri Khan penned a special note for her daughter Suhana’s birthday

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana turns 21 today. On their daughter’s special day, Gauri Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a special birthday message for her.

With a beautiful photo of Suhana, mom Gauri khan wrote she is loved always. Her posts read, “Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow, and always ?.” The star kid, responds to her mother’s post with “I love you” and a generous number of heart emoticons.

Suhana Khan actively shares her photos and other posts on her Instagram. The star kid has 1.7 million followers on her Instagram handle. Last month, Suhana had expressed her concerns over India’s catastrophic rise in the number of Covid-19 cases by sharing a guidebook on ‘Covid-19 resources along with a screenshot graph that showed how the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed in April 2021. The budding actor captioned it, “Stay Safe” and used a heartbroken emoticon.