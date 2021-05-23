14 bodies recovered from home of Ex-Police Officer in El Salvador

Fourteen bodies have now been recovered from the home of a former police officer, during a search done by investigators in El Salvador. The former police officer Hugo Osorio Chávez was arrested earlier this month for the murders of two women. The 51-year-old Hugo is currently in custody after he confessed to murdering a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter.

Authorities have said that the case revealed the existence of a murder ring that may have operated for a decade, and there has been speculation in local media that it could have killed as many as 20 people.

According to the investigators, the search turned up eight pits that held 14 bodies, some of which may have been buried as long as two years ago. The depth of the pits suggests more than one person dug them and believes as many as 10 others could have been accomplices. Additional arrest warrants have been issued for the killings. The skeletal remains will be reassembled and DNA testing will be conducted to identify the victims, at least nine of whom are believed to be women and several of which are believed to be children.

El Salvador’s director of police, Mauricio Arriaza Chicas said Hugo Osorio Chávez was fired from the force in 2005 and may have been killing people for a decade. He added, “He told us that he found victims on social media and sought them out, luring them with the American dream. This psychopath has been detained and I believe that 99% of the people who assisted him have been detained.”