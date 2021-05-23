Abu Dhabi authority updated green list of destinations

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated the green list of destinations. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has released the updated green list destinations. As per the entry rules in Abu Dhabi, all passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi . passengers coming from these destinations will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The updated green list as of May 23 is as follows:

> Australia

> Azerbaijan

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Cuba

> Germany

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Israel

> Japan

> Kyrgyzstan

> Mauritius

> Moldova

> Morocco

> New Zealand

> Portugal

> Russia

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore

> South Korea

> Spain

> Taiwan (ROC)

> Tajikistan

> United Kingdom

> United States of America

> Uzbekistan

>Switzerland