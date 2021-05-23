Albert Einstein’s handwritten letter sold for $1.2 million

New York: A letter written by Albert Einstein sold at auction for $ 1.2 million. The letter, written with the energy equation E = mc2, was sold at the Bozan-based RR auction. But officials say they hoped the letter would fetch three times as much.

The equation that changed world science is that there are only three letters left, written by Einstein himself. The information was provided by archaeologists projecting the Einstein Papers at the California Institute of Technology and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The fourth letter was sold at auction.

Bobby Livingston, vice president of RR Auction, states this is an important letter in the field of Physics. Einstein wrote on the letterhead of Princeton University that ‘the answer to your question can be found by the equation E = mc2’.