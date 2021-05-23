Another state in India extends lockdown

Jaipur: Rajasthan state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state. The lockdown was extended by 15 days to June 8.

The state government also decided to give some relaxation in lockdown restrictions from June 1. But these relaxations will be given only in districts where the Covid-19 situation improves.

The state government also informed that people going for vaccination will be allowed to move within their respective urban local body or panchayat samiti during the lockdown period. State government also increased the fine for not wearing masks workplace from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.